Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,081 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $153.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

