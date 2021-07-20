Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $148.88 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.