Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,302 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $160,777,000 after purchasing an additional 360,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.79. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.04.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

