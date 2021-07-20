WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $95.00 at Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $78.43 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in WNS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

