WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 220,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,131,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,170,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter.

WNS stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 202,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,994. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

