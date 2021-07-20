Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.20. 11,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

