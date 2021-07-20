Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

WIPKF traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. 4,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97. Winpak has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

