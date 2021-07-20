Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
WIPKF traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. 4,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97. Winpak has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $36.10.
