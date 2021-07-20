Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.67 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $9.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.07.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

