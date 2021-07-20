Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

PAI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.57. 24,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,412. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.37. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

