Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Trading Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $112.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation traded as high as $95.09 and last traded at $95.09. Approximately 8,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 778,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

