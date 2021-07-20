Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 12.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 21,988 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.41.

Shares of WERN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. 9,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,100. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

