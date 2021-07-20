WELL 24-Hour Volume Tops $529,332.00 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WELL has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a total market cap of $57.58 million and approximately $529,332.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.70 or 0.00753609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

