Wealth Alliance Sells 12,872 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

