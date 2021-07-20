Wealth Alliance Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 472.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EVERTEC by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 82.6% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 369,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 167,126 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 54.0% during the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 65,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $44.81.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

