Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Waters comprises about 0.8% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Waters were worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 98.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,087,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,758,000 after buying an additional 113,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $362.99 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $373.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.58.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

