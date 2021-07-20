Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a market cap of $863.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WASH. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.