Warburg Research Reiterates €48.50 Price Target for Vossloh (ETR:VOS)

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €48.50 ($57.06) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOS. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.10 ($58.94).

Shares of VOS opened at €40.35 ($47.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.72 million and a P/E ratio of 30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. Vossloh has a one year low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a one year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.57.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

