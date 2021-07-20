Waltonchain Price Down 20% This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $32.66 million and $2.30 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,757.75 or 0.05916606 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00130150 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,110,377 coins and its circulating supply is 77,389,345 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.