Walleye Capital LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCLEU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.