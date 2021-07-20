Walleye Capital LLC Takes $210,000 Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,176,000 after acquiring an additional 398,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,015 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,456,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after buying an additional 90,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 26.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 180,678 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGTI opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

