Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,075 Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Source Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 517.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $45,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOR opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

