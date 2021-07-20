Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.