Walleye Capital LLC Invests $248,000 in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,365,000 after buying an additional 406,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,497,000 after buying an additional 51,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,715,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,251 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

NYSE CDAY opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,531.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

