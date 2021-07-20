Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Envista by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 226,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Envista by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 870,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after purchasing an additional 90,091 shares during the last quarter.

NVST opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 87,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,928,545.00. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,974 shares of company stock worth $8,388,363. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

