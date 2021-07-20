Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $75.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

