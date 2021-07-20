Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Earl Sibley Buys 13 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley bought 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($198.72).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,122 ($14.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.33. Vistry Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,245.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,302.56 ($17.02).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

