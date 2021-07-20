Vinci Partners Investments Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:VINP) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 27th

Vinci Partners Investments’ (NASDAQ:VINP) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 27th. Vinci Partners Investments had issued 13,873,474 shares in its public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $249,722,532 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have weighed in on VINP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of VINP stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.96 million and a PE ratio of 27.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth $1,640,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth $148,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth $3,879,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth $11,297,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

