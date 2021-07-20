ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Short Interest Update

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 530,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIACA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ViacomCBS by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ViacomCBS by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ViacomCBS by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

