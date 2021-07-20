Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of VRT opened at $26.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.