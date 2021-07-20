Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Cut to “Underperform” at SVB Leerink

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.89.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $199.24 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $304.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

