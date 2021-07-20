Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $199.24 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $304.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.