Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.09% of MDU Resources Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,130,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,842,000 after acquiring an additional 112,516 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 872,538 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 28,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $481,975.90. Insiders sold 206,864 shares of company stock worth $6,493,154 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

MDU traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. 13,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

