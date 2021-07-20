Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 208,039 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208,039 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.64. 2,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,388. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.65. AECOM has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

