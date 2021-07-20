Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,081,000 after acquiring an additional 271,793 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.33. 63,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,410. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

