VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VTEQ opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29. VeriTeQ has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

About VeriTeQ

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

