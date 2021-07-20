Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Up 31.7% in June

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 797,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VRA opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In related news, SVP P. Michael Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,348,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 557,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

