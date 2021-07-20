Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $89,780.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,593,940 shares of company stock worth $56,598,725. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 202,205 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.