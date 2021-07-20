Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CEO Anand Gopalan Sells 30,005 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $276,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anand Gopalan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Anand Gopalan sold 11,533 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $131,245.54.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Anand Gopalan sold 80,110 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $801,100.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

