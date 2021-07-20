Velas Market Capitalization Reaches $75.96 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $75.96 million and $2.41 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000881 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001306 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

