Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $1,562,600.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $317.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 125.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.83. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $326.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

