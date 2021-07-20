Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,469 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,034. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.41.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

