Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000.

VEA opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

