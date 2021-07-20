Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 340.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67.

