Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) is Merit Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 12.1% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 2.09% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $115,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.93. 547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.54. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

