VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Down 27.0% in June

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 259,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGY stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 393,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,420. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

