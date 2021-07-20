UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $500.00 at Truist

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by Truist from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $409.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $386.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,301 shares of company stock worth $31,328,773 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.