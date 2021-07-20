UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UNCRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Erste Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

