Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 226,732 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.61% of Umpqua worth $23,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Man Group plc raised its stake in Umpqua by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

