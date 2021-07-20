UMB Financial (UMBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMBF opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $99.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,266 shares of company stock valued at $993,293. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

