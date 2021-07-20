UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up to $14.54

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $15.09. UBS Group shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 79,285 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.68.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

